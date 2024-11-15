 Skip navigation
Montez Sweat questionable, Teven Jenkins out for Week 11

  
Published November 15, 2024 02:18 PM

The Bears may have one of their top edge rushers, but they won’t have one of their key offensive linemen.

Chicago has ruled Montez Sweat (ankle) questionable while left guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) is out.

Sweat did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. He has 3.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in 2024.

Jenkins did not practice all week.

Reserve lineman Kiran Amegadjie (calf) is also out after he didn’t practice all week. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore (concussion) is questionable. He didn’t practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and full on Friday.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (knee), and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (knee) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.