Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Monti Ossenfort has had “productive conversations” with Budda Baker after the safety’s trade request

  
Published April 21, 2023 12:02 PM
A week ago, Cardinals safety Budda Baker’s trade request became public . He remains on the team for now.

Running back James Conner said Thursday night that the situation between the team and Baker “will work out,” and it will work out . . .one way or the other.

So, will Baker have a new home by the end of the draft next week?

“I’d say myself, JG [coach Jonathan Gannon], we’ve had a lot of conversations with Budda and his representation. A lot of productive conversations , and those continue to happen,” General Manager Monti Ossenfort said Friday, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX_Cardinals. “I understand that Budda went public with his request last week. I would say that the conversations that I’ve had with Budda, I want those to remain between Budda and I. Those are personal. Those are private. I’m not going to get into a situation where I’m handling one of those situations in the public forum, so I hope you guys appreciate kind of that.

“Again, I think I’ve been clear about Budda as a person and as a player and nothing about that has changed.”

Baker, 27, has scrubbed his social media of any reference to the Cardinals, and he did not participate in the team’s unveiling of its new uniforms Thursday night.

Baker criticized the team’s lack of preparation last season, but the team has changed the coaching staff since then.

Baker has spent his entire career with the Cardinals and has made five Pro Bowls.