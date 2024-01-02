Moose Johnston will serve as executive V.P. of football operations with UFL

As the XFL and USFL come together to create the UFL, former USFL executive Daryl “Moose” Johnston will have a similar position with the new endeavor.

In a letter to player representatives sent on Tuesday, Johnston explained that he will be leading football operations for the UFL, working with president and CEO Russ Brandon.

Johnston explained that Doug Whaley, Russ Giglio, and Jim Popp would hold similar positions to the jobs held with the USFL and XFL.

The new, eight-team league will begin play on March 30, with the defending USFL champions (the Birmingham Stallion) playing the XFL champions (Arlington Renegades), with games televised by ABC, Fox, ESPN, and FS1.