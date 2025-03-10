 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal

Other PFT Content

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Morgan Moses agrees to sign with Patriots

  
Published March 10, 2025 01:37 PM

The Patriots are bringing in a significant piece for their offensive line.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, New England has agreed to terms with veteran tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year deal.

Garafolo notes the contract is for $24 million and up to $28.5 million.

He was No. 95 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of this offseason.

Moses, 34, has been one of the league’s most reliable tackles over the last decade. He returned to the Jets last season and started 14 games. He was with Baltimore for 2022 and 2023 after spending a year with New York in 2021.

A third-round pick in 2014, Moses played his first seven seasons for Washington.

Moses is now likely to slot in at right tackle, boosting the protection for rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye.