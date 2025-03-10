Morgan Moses agrees to sign with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing in a significant piece for their offensive line.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, New England has agreed to terms with veteran tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year deal.

Garafolo notes the contract is for $24 million and up to $28.5 million.

He was No. 95 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of this offseason.

Moses, 34, has been one of the league’s most reliable tackles over the last decade. He returned to the Jets last season and started 14 games. He was with Baltimore for 2022 and 2023 after spending a year with New York in 2021.

A third-round pick in 2014, Moses played his first seven seasons for Washington.

Moses is now likely to slot in at right tackle, boosting the protection for rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye.