Most of Jim Irsay’s memorabilia collection will be auctioned

  
Published October 30, 2025 02:07 PM

The late Jim Irsay had amassed an extensive and impressive collection of memorabilia, much of which came from the world of music.

Via ESPN.com, Irsay’s family will be offering most of the items at auction next year.

“This decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built,” Irsay’s family said in a statement released by the Colts. “Our dad was a passionate collector, driven not by possession, but by a profound appreciation for the beauty, history, and cultural resonance of the items he curated. From iconic instruments to handwritten lyrics by legends to rare historical artifacts and documents, each piece in the collection tells a story -- and he was always so excited to share those stories with the world.”

In 2023, Irsay acknowledged the inevitability that the items he purchased would eventually be sold.

“Look, it’s not mine,” Irsay said. “I always say, ‘You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul.’ I mean, I don’t own anything. Someone else is going to own it, and someone else is going to be in here.”

Irsay, who served as owner of the Colts since 1997, died in March at the age of 65.