MRI coming on Monday for Jordan Love groin injury

Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a groin injury in the first half of Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. He fought through it for as long as he could.

After taking a hit in the second half, Love was done for the day.

Per a league source, Love will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

For now, there’s hope that it’s a week-to-week injury, and that he’ll be ready to go for next week’s Lambeau Field showdown against the 6-1 Lions. Although coach Matt LaFleur said he had a “high level of concern” regarding the injury, the quote focused more on Love’s ability to play after the injury happened.

The current belief is that it’s not a long-term injury. And, again, the hope is he’ll be ready next week.

Love missed only two games after suffering a knee injury that looked far worse than it ended up being when it happened, near the end of the Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Brazil.

That said, it’s not as if the cause is lost without Love. Malik Willis won two starts in place of Love, and Willis engineered the win on Sunday, leading the team on a game-winning field goal drive after the Jaguars knotted the game at 27.