MRI confirms torn Achilles for Armani Rogers

  
Published May 24, 2023 07:25 AM

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that tight end Armani Rogers suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday’s OTA practice and tests showed that it’s going to be an extended recovery time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI confirmed that Rogers tore the Achilles. He is set to have surgery with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair the injury next week and he will begin the rehab process at some point down the line.

Rogers was a college quarterback at UNLV and Ohio, but moved to tight end after signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He made the team and appeared in 11 games, including three starts. He caught five passes for 64 yards, ran twice for 26 yards and recorded three tackles on special teams.

Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, and Curtis Hodges are the other tight ends in Washington.