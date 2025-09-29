 Skip navigation
MRI confirms torn ACL for Malik Nabers

  
Published September 29, 2025 11:31 AM

An MRI on Malik Nabers’ knee has confirmed what everyone feared would be the case when the Giants wide receiver went down in Sunday’s game.

According to multiple reports, the test on Monday showed that Nabers tore his ACL in the first half of the 21-18 Giants win. The injury will keep him out for the rest of the 2025 season.

There’s no good timing for such a severe injury, but the timing of this one is particularly painful for the Giants. Sunday’s game was Jaxson Dart’s debut as the team’s starting quarterback and there was excitement about the partnership he’d build with the 2024 first-round pick over the rest of the season.

Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Gunner Olszewski, and Beaux Collins are the other wideouts on the Giants’ active roster.