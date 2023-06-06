 Skip navigation
Multiple Browns players have cars stolen in string of thefts

  
Published June 6, 2023 05:52 AM
June 6, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the football ramifications for the Colts if reports are true that Isaiah Rodgers violated the league’s gambling policy.

Multiple players on the Cleveland Browns have had their cars stolen in recent days.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint late Sunday night, according to News 5 in Cleveland.

It’s a cruel world we live in,” Newsome wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The same report says Browns running back Demetric Felton also had his car stolen over the weekend. A Cleveland car dealership posted a picture of Felton’s car and urged anyone who has seen it to call police or contact Felton via social media.

Additionally, a third unnamed Browns player was robbed of his car and jewelry , according to SI.com.

In January, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had his truck stolen, and prosecutors later indicted a group of people who had worked together to steal several high-end vehicles in the Cleveland area.