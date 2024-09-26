Myles Garrett: An injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is now listed on Cleveland’s injury report with Achilles, thigh, and ankle issues, as he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

But he maintained in his Thursday press conference that he plans on playing, saying that he feels good enough.

“No excuses,” Garrett said. “Just go out there and ball.”

Garrett also noted that he’s not concerned about causing further damage by playing.

“I feel like I have the right people around me, have the right training staff here to make sure that everything is pretty stable for the rest of the season,” Garrett said. “So, I’m not too worried.

Garrett mentioned getting the rest day on Wednesday and starting treatment on his body even as soon as games are over to make sure he can be effective on Sundays.

“I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season,” Garrett said. “Sometimes, [I have] some bumps and bruises like I have right now. So, an injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best.”

While Garrett recorded three quarterback hits in last week’s loss to the Giants, he also had to leave the field at one point. He admitted that he felt limited by his injuries during that contest.

“But, again, I don’t make any excuses for it. That’s just what it is right now,” Garrett said. “Everyone’s dealing with their own issues — physically or mentally. Mine happen to be very apparent. So, we’re going to get them as right as they can and I’ll be out there playing the best that I can.”

Would a week off help?

“Maybe, but that’s what we have a bye week for,” Garrett said. “Until then, you’re not going to get enough of 95.”