Myles Garrett back at practice Friday

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gave the team’s fans reason to exhale on Friday.

Garrett was added to the injury report after missing practice on Thursday with a foot injury. Any fears that he might not be available against the Jaguars this Sunday were allayed by reports from multiple reporters at the open portion of Browns practice that Garrett is back on the field.

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith is also on the field after sitting out on Thursday with a back injury. That suggests that rest was the driving reason why both veterans sat out on Thursday and that they’ll be good to go against Jacksonville.

The only other Browns player to miss practice time this week is tight end David Njoku. He has been ruled out with a knee injury.