Myles Garrett did not practice on Thursday with foot injury

  
Published September 12, 2024 05:10 PM

The Browns’ best defensive player was added to the team’s practice report on Thursday.

Defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate in the day’s session with a foot injury.

Garrett, the 2023 AP defensive player of the year, recorded a strip-sack and a tackle for loss in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. He was on the field for 76 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps.

The Browns also added fellow defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the injury report as a non-participant with a back injury.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, however, was upgraded to limited after he didn’t participate on Wednesday.

Tight end David Njoku remained out. Guard Joel Bitonio (elbow), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), long snapper Charley Hughlett (foot), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps/elbow) remained limited.

Center Nick Harris (knee), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (hands), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) all remained full.