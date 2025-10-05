Myles Garrett: Dillon Gabriel gave us a chance to win

The Browns didn’t win in Dillon Gabriel’s debut as their starting quarterback, but defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t putting that on the rookie.

Gabriel was 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including a throw to tight end David Njoku that put the Browns up 17-14 in the third quarter. The Browns couldn’t add to that while punting four times in the fourth quarter and Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz put together an 80-yard drive for a game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left.

After the game, Garrett said Gabriel “looked like he usually does” while noting the rest of the team failed to do enough to finish the game with a win.

“Composed, making the plays that we know he can make,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “He put us in position to win. We’ve got to help ourselves out.”

Gabriel and the rest of the Browns will get another chance to try for a win in Pittsburgh next weekend.