Myles Garrett: Dillon Gabriel runs the offense like it’s his offense

Myles Garrett has seen many quarterbacks behind center for the Browns since the club selected him at No. 1 overall in 2017.

Maybe Dillon Gabriel will be the one who sticks.

Gabriel, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, will make his first start on Sunday when Cleveland plays Minnesota in London. Having been around the 24-year-old quarterback in practice since the offseason, Garrett told reporters of his positive impression of Gabriel on Friday.

“I mean, he just runs the offense like this is his offense,” Garrett said in his press conference. “And that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years — the way he manages the offense.

“So, I’m looking forward to him doing the same thing on Sunday.”

Gabriel has made two appearances in mop-up duty so far this season, completing 3-of-4 passes for 19 yards with a touchdown.

We’ll see how Gabriel and Cleveland’s offense fares against a Brian Flores-coached defense on Sunday morning.