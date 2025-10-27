Myles Garrett is “frustrated” with losing despite five-sack game

Myles Garrett could have forced his way out of Cleveland, much the same way Micah Parsons did in Dallas. The Browns edge rusher requested a trade after last season and repeatedly spoke about wanting to play for a contender.

Instead, Garrett signed a contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback at the time and guaranteed him $122 million.

Now, one of the league’s best pass rushers remains on one of the league’s worst teams.

Garrett set a team record on Sunday with five sacks, breaking his own record of 4.5 from a 2021 game against the Bears. Yet, the Browns still lost to the Patriots 32-13, with Garrett slamming his helmet to the ground as the team pulled him late in the rout.

“I’m frustrated,” Garrett said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “I want to win. I don’t care how much time is on the clock. They got their starters in. There’s a chance we can win. I want to be a part of that. I don’t care how dire the situation looks. I want to try to make something happen. So I hate coming out of those situations. I hate, you know, that kind of inevitability and not being able to do anything about it. I want to win, and I’ll do anything.”

Garrett has 10 sacks this season, tied for the most in the league with Giants edge rusher Brian Burns, and his 112.5 sacks for his career are the most by any player before his 30th birthday. He has joined Reggie White and John Randle as the only players in NFL history to have 10-plus sacks in at least eight seasons.

He dominated the Patriots, but it didn’t matter.

“Just size, speed, athleticism, and having watched him last year, it’s impressive, and it’s hard,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said, via Daniel Fisher of NESN.com. “We’re trying to chip him, and he Gumbys around one guy and then speed bursts the other guy. He’s just an elite athlete with a tremendous skill set.

“I’m glad that we don’t play him twice every year unless we’re both in the playoffs. He’s just a dynamic player, and they do a nice job with him. He certainly impacts a lot of football games.”