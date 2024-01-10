Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Kareem Hunt return to Browns practice on Wednesday

The Browns got one of their most important players back on the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

After mission Tuesday’s session for personal reasons, defensive end Myles Garrett was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. Garrett is dealing with shoulder and hamstring issues.

Receiver Amari Cooper (rest, heel) remained a non-participant, but he said on Wednesday that he will be fine to play on Saturday.

Guard Joel Bitonio (rest, oblique, knee), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), cornerback Greg Newsome (knee), tight end David Njoku (rest, knee), running back Pierre Strong (back), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were all upgraded from DNP to limited.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was upgraded from limited to full.

In his first practice since being designated to return, safety Grant Delpit (groin) was limited.

Cornerback Mike Ford (calf), receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral, groin), and center Ethan Pocic (shoulder, stinger) remained limited.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring) and receiver Cedric Tilman (concussion) remained non-participants.

Quarterback Joe Flacco (calf), punter Cory Bojorquez (left quad), safety Duron Harmon (ankle), defensive tackle Shelby Harris (shin), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) all remained full.