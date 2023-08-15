Myles Garrett leaves practice early with foot injury

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett left for the training room about midway through Monday’s joint practice with the Eagles. He walked inside with athletic trainers.

The Browns announced only that Garrett has a foot injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will speak to reporters before Tuesday afternoon’s practice.

But Garrett returned to the field barefoot Monday to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com asked Garrett if he was OK, and he told her, “Silly stuff happens when you get old.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward left during 11-on-11 drills to be treated for an illness, and right tackle Jack Conklin was being evaluated for a concussion.