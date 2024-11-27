 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett wins AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:17 PM

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett excelled in Cleveland’s 24-19 upset win over Pittsburgh.

His performance was enough to propel him to an AFC defensive player of the week award.

Garrett finished with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, five total tackles, and a forced fumble in Cleveland’s third victory of the season.

It’s the fourth time Garrett has received a player of the week award.

Garrett has now recorded 10.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits in 2024. It’s his seventh consecutive season recording double-digit sacks.