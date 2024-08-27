Myles Gaskin out in Minnesota

Veteran running back Myles Gaskin didn’t make the Vikings’ 53-player roster.

The Vikings cut Gaskin today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gaskin was the Dolphins’ top running back for a couple of years, but he may have reached the end of the line. Last year he spent time with both the Vikings and Rams but never got on the field on offense for either team, playing only on special teams.

At his best, in 2020-2021 in Miami, Gaskin totaled 1,196 rushing yards and 622 receiving yards, with 12 touchdowns, over two seasons.