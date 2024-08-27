 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ comments publicly
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ comments publicly
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Gaskin out in Minnesota

  
Published August 27, 2024 11:00 AM

Veteran running back Myles Gaskin didn’t make the Vikings’ 53-player roster.

The Vikings cut Gaskin today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gaskin was the Dolphins’ top running back for a couple of years, but he may have reached the end of the line. Last year he spent time with both the Vikings and Rams but never got on the field on offense for either team, playing only on special teams.

At his best, in 2020-2021 in Miami, Gaskin totaled 1,196 rushing yards and 622 receiving yards, with 12 touchdowns, over two seasons.