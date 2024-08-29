Myles Gaskin will be Vikings’ RB3 and kick returner

The Vikings currently have only two running backs on the roster. A tailback on the practice squad will play a key role during games.

G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters on Thursday that Myles Gaskin will serve as the team’s third running back and kickoff returner.

It was believed that Kene Nwangwu would continue to serve as the kick returner, but he was waived on Tuesday and claimed by the Saints on Wednesday.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, spent four years in Miami. Last year, he spent time with the Vikings and Rams.

He has six career kickoff returns. Last year, he appeared in three total games but generated no statistics.