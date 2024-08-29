 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Gaskin will be Vikings’ RB3 and kick returner

  
Published August 29, 2024 12:47 PM

The Vikings currently have only two running backs on the roster. A tailback on the practice squad will play a key role during games.

G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters on Thursday that Myles Gaskin will serve as the team’s third running back and kickoff returner.

It was believed that Kene Nwangwu would continue to serve as the kick returner, but he was waived on Tuesday and claimed by the Saints on Wednesday.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, spent four years in Miami. Last year, he spent time with the Vikings and Rams.

He has six career kickoff returns. Last year, he appeared in three total games but generated no statistics.