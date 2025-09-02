Najee Harris a full participant in Chargers practice

Chargers running back Najee Harris appears poised to play on Friday against the Chiefs.

Harris was listed as a full participant in today’s Chargers practice report as he continues to recover from the Fourth of July eye injury that has held him back for nearly two months.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Harris has been cleared to play by the Chargers’ medical staff, and Harris himself insisted that the injury is superficial and did not affect his vision.

Harris is in his first season with the Chargers after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers and topping 1,000 yards each year. He’ll likely split carries on Friday with rookie first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton.