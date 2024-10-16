 Skip navigation
Najee Harris did not practice Wednesday with ribs injury

  
Published October 16, 2024 04:28 PM

Najee Harris is often listed as a non-participant on Wednesdays, with the Steelers listing him as a resting player.

But that is not the case to start the preparation for Week 7, as Harris did not practice on Wednesday with a ribs issue.

Harris was on the field for 46 percent of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. He took 14 carries for 106 yards with a touchdown and caught two passes for 16 yards.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) was a limited participant, which is a positive sign. He has not played since the Week 3 victory over the Chargers.

Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), center Zach Frazier (ankle), and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) did not practice.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) was full.

Linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and guard Isaac Seumalo all did not practice as resting players.