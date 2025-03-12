 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Najee Harris gets a $5.25 million base deal from Chargers

  
Published March 11, 2025 10:18 PM

When reports surfaced on Monday night of running back Najee Harris’s one-year deal with the Chargers, the only number provided what that the package had a value of “up to” $9.25 million.

More details have surfaced regarding the contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Harris will receive a signing bonus of $3.75 million and a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million. That’s a base value of $5.25 million — less than the $6.7 million fifth-year option that the Steelers didn’t exercise for 2025.

The remaining $4 million comes from incentives for rushing yards. The formula isn’t yet known. Harris has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four NFL seasons. The key will be whether another 1,000-yard season gets him to, or past, the magic number of $6.7 million.

The contract also shows that the running back market isn’t fully back. The great ones will get paid. Some of the rest of them will literally have to earn it, through in-season production.

If Harris hits all of his incentives, he’ll still fall $750,000 short of $10 million. Even as the top of the market has passed $20 million for the first time.