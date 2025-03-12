Najee Harris gets a $5.25 million base deal from Chargers

When reports surfaced on Monday night of running back Najee Harris’s one-year deal with the Chargers, the only number provided what that the package had a value of “up to” $9.25 million.

More details have surfaced regarding the contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Harris will receive a signing bonus of $3.75 million and a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million. That’s a base value of $5.25 million — less than the $6.7 million fifth-year option that the Steelers didn’t exercise for 2025.

The remaining $4 million comes from incentives for rushing yards. The formula isn’t yet known. Harris has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four NFL seasons. The key will be whether another 1,000-yard season gets him to, or past, the magic number of $6.7 million.

The contract also shows that the running back market isn’t fully back. The great ones will get paid. Some of the rest of them will literally have to earn it, through in-season production.

If Harris hits all of his incentives, he’ll still fall $750,000 short of $10 million. Even as the top of the market has passed $20 million for the first time.