Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Najee Harris was “disappointed for a minute” when Steelers didn’t pick up his option

  
Published July 24, 2024 01:23 PM

Back in the spring, the Steelers elected to decline the fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris’ contract, setting him up to become a free agent next March.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Pittsburgh made that choice, Harris said on Wednesday that he was initially a bit deflated but is ready to get back to work.

I was disappointed for a minute,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “But it’s nothing really where me sitting around being disappointed for too long would do anything to help me out. I think it is what it is and you’ve got to keep it pushing. And knowing that, coming out here, doing what’s best for the team, and having a good year is what’s most important right now.

“So, yeah, I was for a minute — like a couple days — but then it went past my mind so fast.”

Harris added that the Steelers told him they didn’t pick up the option because they didn’t “know where the offense is headed.”

The 24th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Harris has started every game since Pittsburgh picked him. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each season, though he’s averaged just 3.9 yards per carry throughout his career.

In 2023, he finished with 1,035 yards on 255 carries with eight touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 170 yards.