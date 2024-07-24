Najee Harris was “disappointed for a minute” when Steelers didn’t pick up his option

Back in the spring, the Steelers elected to decline the fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris’ contract, setting him up to become a free agent next March.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Pittsburgh made that choice, Harris said on Wednesday that he was initially a bit deflated but is ready to get back to work.

“I was disappointed for a minute,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “But it’s nothing really where me sitting around being disappointed for too long would do anything to help me out. I think it is what it is and you’ve got to keep it pushing. And knowing that, coming out here, doing what’s best for the team, and having a good year is what’s most important right now.

“So, yeah, I was for a minute — like a couple days — but then it went past my mind so fast.”

Harris added that the Steelers told him they didn’t pick up the option because they didn’t “know where the offense is headed.”

The 24th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Harris has started every game since Pittsburgh picked him. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each season, though he’s averaged just 3.9 yards per carry throughout his career.

In 2023, he finished with 1,035 yards on 255 carries with eight touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 170 yards.