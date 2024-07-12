 Skip navigation
Najee Harris: We think we’ll have a lot of good things happening this year

  
Published July 12, 2024 09:06 AM

The Steelers didn’t pick up their fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris’s contract, but the team’s other offseason moves are the focus of the running back’s thoughts about the upcoming season.

Harris saw the Steelers sign Russell Wilson and trade for Justin Fields to overhaul the quarterback position and those transactions were front and center when he was asked his thoughts about how the team is going to fare on the field this fall.

“Feeling good,” Harris said, via DAZN Boxing. “We did good this offseason. Obviously, we picked up our two quarterbacks, so we’re excited about it. We think we’re going to have a lot of good things happening this year.”

It’s been almost a decade since the Steelers have won a playoff game, so that would be a good thing to happen for the franchise and it likely wouldn’t hurt Harris’s case for a new contract when all is said and done this season.