Nathaniel Hackett: Jets will give Aaron Rodgers freedom to run the offense

  
Published June 22, 2023 02:22 PM

Aaron Rodgers won his third and fourth MVP awards when he was 36 and 37 (finishing those seasons a year older with a December birthday). He did not play as well last season, but Nathaniel Hackett, now reunited with Rodgers, expects the quarterback to return being one of the league’s best again this season despite Rodgers turning 40 in December.

“I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he’s ever played in his career,” Hackett told Peter Schrager on The Season podcast. “That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish.”

Hackett, now the Jets’ offensive coordinator, spent the 2019-21 seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. Rodgers won two MVP awards and made the Pro Bowl all three seasons. Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 109.2 passer rating in the three seasons Hackett was there.

Though head coach Matt LaFleur called the plays with the Packers, Hackett was a big part of Rodgers’ success.

Hackett will call the plays this season, but the Jets offense also will be Rodgers’ offense.

“I think there’s going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went,” Hackett said. “We’re just going to continue that because you’ve got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it. So, [we’re] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kind of stuff and put us in the best position possible.”

Despite all of his individual success, Rodgers won only one Super Bowl in 15 seasons as the Packers’ starter. He gives the Jets a chance this season.