NBC, YouTube TV reach new long-term deal

Crisis averted.

NBC and YouTube TV have reached a long-term deal, resolving a dispute that could have removed the entire NBC lineup of programming for nearly 10 million YouTube TV customers.

More importantly for us, it avoids the potential cessation of the posting of PFT Live and #PFTPM videos from YouTube.com.

And there will be a new channel added to the YouTube TV lineup. NBCSN will return. The channel went dark on December 31, 2021.

In August, Fox and YouTube TV worked out a new long-term deal. Next up? Disney. Its deal with YouTube TV expires at the end of October.