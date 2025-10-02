 Skip navigation
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
NBC, YouTube TV reach new long-term deal

  
Published October 2, 2025 05:20 PM

Crisis averted.

NBC and YouTube TV have reached a long-term deal, resolving a dispute that could have removed the entire NBC lineup of programming for nearly 10 million YouTube TV customers.

More importantly for us, it avoids the potential cessation of the posting of PFT Live and #PFTPM videos from YouTube.com.

And there will be a new channel added to the YouTube TV lineup. NBCSN will return. The channel went dark on December 31, 2021.

In August, Fox and YouTube TV worked out a new long-term deal. Next up? Disney. Its deal with YouTube TV expires at the end of October.