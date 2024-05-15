Netflix announces Jerry Jones documentary series is 10 parts

Netflix has announced its 10-part documentary series on Jerry Jones.

The fact the entertainment company is making a documentary about the Cowboys’ owner, though, isn’t new. It was reported almost a year ago that Netflix paid just under $50 million in winning a bidding war with ESPN and Amazon.

The announcement gives no information about when the series will debut.

Netflix teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions, for exclusive access to Jones and what it calls “never-before-seen footage.”

Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders are featured in the documentary, along with head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight.

It is Netflix’s most recent project with the Cowboys. Netflix recently announced the “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders” series, and AT&T Stadium will host the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event that will stream live on Netflix.