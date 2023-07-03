 Skip navigation
Netflix on verge of landing Jerry Jones docu-series for nearly $50 million

  • Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 3, 2023 12:35 PM

The partnership between the NFL and Netflix is expanding.

Next week, the first NFL property debuts on Netflix, with the Quarterback series focusing on Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Eventually, Netflix will air the NFL Films docu-series focusing on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones .

Matthew Belloni of Puck.news reports that Netflix will pay “just under $50 million ” for the property. While the deal is not officially done, Netflix has essentialy won a “bidding war” with ESPN. Amazon and “a couple others” showed early interest.

NFL Films will produce the 10-episode show with Skydance Sports. It focuses on the gloryhole days of the 1990s.

The move will serve only to increase speculation that Netflix could eventually get a package of NFL games — if Netflix can solve the issues that led to the Love is Blind live-show fiasco from earlier this year.