Netflix claims 108 million average minute audience during Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

The Netflix numbers keep getting bigger and bigger in the aftermath of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. They continue, for the most part, to be unverified.

The latest statement claims that an “estimated” average minute audience (AMA) for the main event “from opening to closing bell” was 108 million.

The release doesn’t explain how the number was estimated or who did the estimating. And even though the number is global and not domestic, it seems really high.

The release also interjects some third-party verification into the mix, but not for the 108 million AMA figure. Netflix claims that, according to TVision, 56 percent of all United States TV viewing between 12am and 1am EST was devoted to the Paul vs Tyson fight.

If that’s the case, there should be a hard number for the domestic audience. There isn’t.

Maybe that’ll be in the next press release touting the viewership.

As Fox’s Mike Mulvihill pointed out over the weekend, Nielsen could have produced accurate audience numbers. But Netflix didn’t ask for that.

Which raises an important question. Will the Christmas NFL games have Nielsen-calculated numbers? Or will they be whatever unverified figures Netflix types up and sends out to an email distribution list?