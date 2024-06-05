Netlifx might struggle to sell ads for Christmas games

For streaming companies, NFL games present a great chance to double dip. Users pay to watch, and advertisers pay to advertise.

For Netflix, which is reportedly paying roughly $75 million each for two Christmas games (Ravens-Steelers and Texans-Chiefs), the advertising bounty might not be as robust as hoped.

Via Brian Steinberg of Variety.com, Netflix is expected to meet resistance when it comes to getting the kind of advertising dollars it hopes to generate.

Per the report, efforts to sell 30-second ads for as much as $400,000 “have not yet proven convincing.”

One complication comes from the possibility that, according to the report, Netflix “seems eager” to sell packages that would require football advertisers to buy ads for other programming.

At some point, Netflix will have to forget about what it wants and take what it can get.