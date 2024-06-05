 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Netlifx might struggle to sell ads for Christmas games

  
Published June 4, 2024 09:08 PM

For streaming companies, NFL games present a great chance to double dip. Users pay to watch, and advertisers pay to advertise.

For Netflix, which is reportedly paying roughly $75 million each for two Christmas games (Ravens-Steelers and Texans-Chiefs), the advertising bounty might not be as robust as hoped.

Via Brian Steinberg of Variety.com, Netflix is expected to meet resistance when it comes to getting the kind of advertising dollars it hopes to generate.

Per the report, efforts to sell 30-second ads for as much as $400,000 “have not yet proven convincing.”

One complication comes from the possibility that, according to the report, Netflix “seems eager” to sell packages that would require football advertisers to buy ads for other programming.

At some point, Netflix will have to forget about what it wants and take what it can get.