New Bills CB Rasul Douglas thought initial call from Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst was a joke

On Tuesday, former Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was enjoying his day off. And then he found out he had been traded to the Bills.

In his first session with Buffalo reporters on Thursday, he was asked to explain his reaction.

“My initial reaction?” Douglas said. “At first, because [G.M. Brian Gutekunst] called me . . . I thought it was like a joke. . . . [H]e didn’t say too much. He just was like, ‘We’re trading you.’ And then it was over, the conversation was over. I just hung up. And then like [CEO] Mark Murphy called me. And he got a voice that’s like, you know that it’s him. So I’m like, ‘Oh, now, this ain’t no joke.’”

Douglas said Murphy asked him to come to the facility. While there, other players came to the building to say goodbye to him. He specifically said he and running back Aaron Jones shared an “emotional moment.”

“It was tough,” Douglas said.

But there’s a silver lining. The Packers were not doing well. The Bills are.

“We were 2-5, so this definitely was a winning team, so,” Douglas said.

He said he hasn’t been told whether he’ll play on Sunday night at Cincinnati, but that he plans to practice and prepare as if he’s starting.

