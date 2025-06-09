New Colts owners will have decisions to make about Anthony Richardson

The Colts announced on Monday a new ownership structure, with the three daughters of the late Jim Irsay taking control of the team.

They’ll have some important decisions to make, sooner than later, about quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, whose shoulder injury will keep him out of action until “at some point” during training camp, now faces a steep uphill climb to win the open quarterback competition with Daniel Jones.

And even if Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, returns with a vengeance and overcomes Jones to earn the Week 1 job, Richardson’s injury history could work against him. If it’s a close call, the folks in football operations may be looking to ownership for input on whether to go with Richardson or Jones.

If Jones ends up being benched, the next question becomes whether the Colts would trade him before the 2025 deadline. If he stays for the rest of the year, would they trade him in the offseason?

The easiest question will be whether to pick up Richardson’s fifth-year option, next May. For now, that would be a clear “no.” It changes only if he plays for most of the season and plays well enough to be the clear-cut starter for 2026.

Through two NFL seasons, Richardson has appeared in 15 of 34 games. For the quarterback position, that alone is enough to make the Colts not inclined to make him the long-term answer.

Another factor is whether Richardson will accept being the backup to Jones. Will he stay ready? Will he create issues? Will there be a problem in the locker room, sparked by disagreement over whether Jones or Richardson is “the guy”? Will he ask to be traded?

The decisions to be made regarding Richardson at a minimum will require ownership to be informed. And it could result in ownership having opinions. With three owners involved in management, things could get interesting if two feel one way and one feels the other.

Especially if the one in the minority is the designated principal owner.