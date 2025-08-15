 Skip navigation
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey 'fast and strong' as ever at 49ers camp
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
New Heights’ YouTube glitch raises concerns about Chiefs-Chargers in Week 1

  
Published August 15, 2025 02:03 PM

Whenever the NFL migrates to a new streaming platform, concerns emerge as to whether it will work.

As it relates to the upcoming Week 1 game to be streamed for free on YouTube, a concern has emerged as to whether it will work.

As noted by Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, a glitch in the live stream of megastar Taylor Swift’s visit to the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce has raised the question of whether Chiefs-Chargers, which happens three weeks from tonight, will support 20 million or more concurrent streams.

The New Heights stream abruptly ended with 15 minutes left in show. While it was resolved, it’s fair to ask whether there will be any outages during Chiefs-Chargers.

A Google spokesperson told Bumbaca that the New Heights glitch was not a YouTube issue.

While there’s nothing wrong with being concerned, it would be a surprise if the game doesn’t stream without issue. Netflix’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight has significant issues. Six weeks later, a pair of Christmas games on Netflix worked without incident.

YouTube knows what it needs. And the league wouldn’t have been inclined to make a bet with YouTube if the NFL wasn’t sure YouTube could deliver.

We’ll find out in 21 days.