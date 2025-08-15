New Heights’ YouTube glitch raises concerns about Chiefs-Chargers in Week 1

Whenever the NFL migrates to a new streaming platform, concerns emerge as to whether it will work.

As it relates to the upcoming Week 1 game to be streamed for free on YouTube, a concern has emerged as to whether it will work.

As noted by Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, a glitch in the live stream of megastar Taylor Swift’s visit to the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce has raised the question of whether Chiefs-Chargers, which happens three weeks from tonight, will support 20 million or more concurrent streams.

The New Heights stream abruptly ended with 15 minutes left in show. While it was resolved, it’s fair to ask whether there will be any outages during Chiefs-Chargers.

A Google spokesperson told Bumbaca that the New Heights glitch was not a YouTube issue.

While there’s nothing wrong with being concerned, it would be a surprise if the game doesn’t stream without issue. Netflix’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight has significant issues. Six weeks later, a pair of Christmas games on Netflix worked without incident.

YouTube knows what it needs. And the league wouldn’t have been inclined to make a bet with YouTube if the NFL wasn’t sure YouTube could deliver.

We’ll find out in 21 days.