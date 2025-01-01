New Orleans locks down Superdome after fatal truck attack

A truck attack that killed 10 and injured at least 35 in New Orleans has prompted a lockdown of the local football stadium.

Via ESPN.com, the Superdome is undergoing security sweeps, just hours before the start of the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia.

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick has said that the game will be played as scheduled.

The Superdome also will host the Super Bowl on February 9.

The truck attack happened at 3:15 a.m. CT, roughly a mile from the Superdome in the French Quarter. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

“He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick said. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could.”

The driver was killed in a firefight with police.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. ET: The local NBC affiliate in New Orleans reports that the Sugar Bowl has been postponed by 24 hours.