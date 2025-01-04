New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon

I hate New Year’s resolutions. We already have enough shit to feel bad about. Why should we be obligated to impose on ourselves unwanted standards that we’re destined to fail to meet?

I’ve made one New Year’s resolution in the last 21 years. January 1, 2004. I decided that, if PFT was ever going to be whatever it could be, I needed to work on it every single day, no matter what. And I have. And I will, until I drop dead. Or sell the place. Whichever comes first.

I’m making another New Year’s resolution this year. Plenty of you have sampled one or more of the novels that are thrown together in whatever non-PFT time I can find. Three are available on Amazon, through our in-house publishing arm. More are coming. For any that land exclusively on Amazon, the ebook price will be for all of 2025 (and probably beyond) only 99 cents.

I’d give them away if I could. That’s what we’ve been doing with PFT content for more than 23 years. And for nearly five years, I hardly made any money doing it.

Now that PFT has been paying the bills for more than 15 years, I can afford to have another hobby that generates not much cash.

The haters will claim this is a sign that the books stink. That’s fine, because they don’t. The goal here is to make them so cheap that those of you who aren’t inclined to ever read a book will drop the measly 99 cents and give one of them a try.

Too many people associate reading with work. If/when you stumble across a good book, however, it’s enjoyable. A way to get away from whatever is going on and escape into a world that blossoms in your brain, fueled by something as simple as a string of words on paper. On our your phone.

Hopefully this string of words will motivate you to give one of my three (for now) offerings a try: Father of Mine. Son of Mine. On Our Way Home. Each can be had as ebooks, for at least the rest of 2025, for 99 cents.

The print versions will be priced the same way they’ve always been, since paper ain’t free. But for the cheap digital file that can be instantly downloaded onto your device, it’s 99 cents. For all of 2025.

Happy New Year.