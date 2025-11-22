New York Post keeps digging into all things Bill Belichick

We’ve tried in recent weeks to ignore much of the noise surrounding North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, especially when its comes to his personal life. (Even though he has deliberately intermingled his personal life with his professional life.)

We didn’t post about Belichick’s disrespectful (even by his usual standards) post-game diss of Wake Forest coach Jeff Dickert. We didn’t post about former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel calling Belichick a “hypocrite” for allowing himself to become a distraction to his team. We took a pass on this week’s Onion-esque account of Belichick showing up as a spectator at his girlfriend’s adult cheer competition. (Did anyone even know adult cheer competitions were a thing?)

The New York Post ignored none of those. The New York Post has been relentless in its coverage of Belichick and Jordon Hudson. And while the Post is far from alone (for example, VICE TV announced this week a two-hour deep dive into the duo, which will debut next month), the New York Post has been at the leading edge of all things Belichick and Hudson.

On Friday, for instance, the New York Post reported (as an “exclusive”) that Belichick’s daughter-in-law “unleashed a nearly hour-long profanity-laced tirade” two weeks ago against Hudson, in Belichick’s office after the Tar Heels beat Stanford. Jen Belichick, the wife of defensive coordinator (and Bill’s son) Steve Belichick, reportedly said (among other things) that all Hudson “does is control shit.” Jen Belichick also reportedly called Hudson “batshit crazy,” and Jen Belichick reportedly accused Hudson of “fucking twisting” Bill’s brain.

Here’s the point, as someone in a position to understand the dynamics explained it to PFT a week ago. The ongoing coverage of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson by the New York Post is one of the many reasons for the Giants’ complete lack of interest in the possibility of hiring Bill Belichick to coach the team. While the Giants hiring Belichick likely wouldn’t have happened anyway, the Giants have no interest in hiring a coach who has become a lightning rod for relentless coverage due to his relationship with Hudson.

Some will continue to insist that nothing related to Belichick and Hudson is worthy of coverage, especially since Belichick isn’t (and probably will never be) an NFL coach again. But everything about this situation is unprecedented. One of the greatest coaches of all times obliterated the lines between business and personal, and the person with whom the lines has been blurred has been, by all appearances, attempting to parlay the situation into a vehicle for advancing her own short- and long-term professional objectives, whatever they may be.

Starting with the reports regarding her role in derailing the Hard Knocks series and culminating in the disastrous CBS interview from early May, a pot that had been simmering for months (we heard as early as October 2024 murmurs of Hudson asserting herself aggressively within the offices of NFL Films) went straight to a boil that has been continuing to bubble over. Beyond every other factor that would make any NFL team disinclined to consider hiring Belichick, the Hudson angle clinches it.

Especially for a team in the market the New York Post primarily serves.