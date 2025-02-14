Next week, PFT Live is off (but #PFTPM is on)

Several years ago, we started taking a PFT Live post-Super Bowl break for the week after the week following the final game has ended and a champion has been crowned.

We’re doing it again this year. From February 17 through February 21, PFT Live will be off the air.

The primary goal is to give our hard-working crew a break, after a long season that started after the summer hiatus and ended after a 23-week full-season grind.

Obviously, the posting at PFT will continue, all day every day with #nodaysoff. And PFT Live will be replaced with daily episodes of #PFTPM.

It’ll be just me, rambling on about anything and everything and answering some questions and otherwise keeping the conversation going as the Scouting Combine approaches.

We’ll be back on February 24. After Monday’s show, we’ll take the show on the road to Indianapolis for the rest of the week, with more interviews of coaches, General Managers, and incoming prospects. (Last week, we had 47 guests.)

And we’ll keep PFT Live rolling until the middle of June, with a four-week-or-so break before training camps open and we do it all over again.