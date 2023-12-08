NFL 2023 Week 14 injury report roundup: Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward questionable for Browns

The 14th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Patriots and it will continue with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

There are two games on Monday night this week and the final injury reports for those contests will be released on Saturday.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Buccaneers ruled out LB Devin White (foot) and CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot). LB K.J. Britt (back) and DT Vita Vea (toe) are listed as questionable.

LB Nate Landman (knee), DL LaCale London (knee), T Kaleb McGary (knee), and DL David Onyemata (ankle) are out for the Falcons this weekend. CB A.J. Terrell (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand), WR Mack Hollins (ankle), and C Drew Dalman (ankle) are their questionable players.

Rams at Ravens

The Rams plan to be without TE Tyler Higbee (neck) after listing him as doubtful. LB Michael Hoecht (knee), LB Byron Young (knee), and S Quentin Lake (hamstring) are their questionable players.

QB Lamar Jackson (illness) and WR Odell Beckham (rest) are good to go for the Ravens. LB Malik Harrison (groin), LB Malik Hamm (ankle) and CB Damarion Williams (ankle) are all questionable. Hamm and Williams would have to be activated from injured reserve in order to play.

Lions at Bears

Lions C Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe) won’t play in Chicago. QB Hendon Hooker (knee) won’t be activated from injured reserve and LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Bears will not have WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) this week. WR Velus Jones (illness), WR Tyler Scott (hamstring), and DE Yannick Ngakoue (knee) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Bengals

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and T Braden Smith (knee) are out for the Colts. CB JuJu Brents (quad), LB E.J. Speed (knee), and CB Ameer Speed (hip) are their questionable players.

The Bengals head into the weekend with WR Tyler Boyd (ankle), DL D.J. Reader (back), and T D’Ante Smith (personal) listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Browns

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is considered questionable after two limited practices. RB Travis Etienne (ribs), CB Tyson Campbell (quad), DL Foley Fatukasi (heel), and RB D’Ernest Johnson (knee) are also listed as questionable. CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (concussion), OL Walker Little (hamstring), and TE Brenton Strange (foot) won’t play.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) is off the injury report, but the team has not said if he or Joe Flacco will start on Sunday. WR Amari Cooper (concussion), T Dawand Jones (knee), CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring), and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Saints

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) and DT DeShawn Williams (knee) are out for the Panthers. TE Tommy Tremble (hip), EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), EDGE Marquis Haynes (back), and TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) all have questionable tags.

QB Derek Carr (concussion, ribs, right shoulder) is back to full practice participation and listed as questionable for Sunday. QB Taysom Hill (foot, left hand), WR Chris Olave (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), TE Juwan Johnson (quad), LB Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique), K Blake Grupe (right groin), and G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) have the same designation. DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) and RB Kendre Miller (ankle) are out.

Texans at Jets

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) will miss the game for the Texans. WR Noah Brown (knee), T George Fant (hip), and DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow, shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Jets RB Breece Hall (ankle) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable with DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle) and T Carter Warren (hip). QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), and OL Wes Schweitzer (calf) have been ruled out.

Vikings at Raiders

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is off the injury report and set to return to the Vikings lineup. DB Theo Jackson (illness) and G Ed Ingram (hip) are listed as questionable.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is listed as questionable, but he and head coach Antonio Pierce each indicated that he will play. CB Brandon Facyson (shin) and LB Kana’i Mauga (knee) join Crosby in that group and T Kolton Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out.

Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) heads up a long list of questionable Seahawks players. RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), DT Jarran Reed (hamstring), RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), WR Dee Eskridge (ribs), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), and CB Tre Brown (heel) join him in that group.

DL Arik Armstead (knee, foot), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib), and TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) are all out for the 49ers. CB Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring), G Spencer Burford (knee), and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) are likely out as well after being listed as doubtful.

Bills at Chiefs

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said TE Dawson Knox (wrist) has “a good chance” of being activated from injured reserve. He’s designated as questionable along with CB Kaiir Elam (ankle).

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), S Bryan Cook (ankle), T Donovan Smith (neck), and LB Drue Tranquill (concussion) will not play for the Chiefs.

Broncos at Chargers

RB Samaje Perine (knee) didn’t practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. He’s the only Broncos player with a designation.

Chargers WR Josh Palmer (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve and CB Deane Leonard (ankle, heel) has been ruled out. LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) and DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee) are questionable.

Eagles at Cowboys

The Eagles issued no injury designations this week.

The Cowboys are also injury-free this week.