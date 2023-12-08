Odell Beckham Jr. had rest day Friday, Lamar Jackson “full of life” after illness

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from practice on Friday won’t impact his availability for Sunday’s reunion with the Rams.

Beckham was not spotted at the open portion of practice and head coach John Harbaugh said at his press conference that Beckham was resting rather than taking time off due to injury or illness. Beckham will be serving as one of the team captains for Sunday’s game against the team he helped to a Super Bowl LVI title.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson should also be in the lineup throwing passes to Beckham. Jackson returned to practice Friday after sitting out on Thursday with an illness and Harbaugh said Jackson was “full of life” on the field.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed practice on Wednesday with an illness, but he returned on Thursday and the Ravens have no major injury concerns as they come off their bye week at home against the Rams.