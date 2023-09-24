NFL 2023 Week 3 early inactives: Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson out for Packers

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Packers have their home opener on Sunday, but four key members of the team will have to wait a little longer to play at Lambeau Field for the first time this season.

Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari, and cornerback Jaire Alexander are all inactive. All four players were listed as questionable on Friday. Jones and Watson have hamstring injuries, Bakhtiari has long-standing knee issues, and Alexander hurt his back in practice this week.

Jones, Watson and Bakhtiari also missed last Sunday’s game and Watson has yet to play in a game yet this season. The Packers have a quick turnaround to host the Lions Thursday, so the quartet may be hard pressed to play in Week Four as well.

Saints at Packers

Saints: CB Paulson Adebo, TE Foster Moreau, WR A.T. Perry, OL Nick Saldiveri, DL Kyle Phillips

Packers: RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, T David Bakhtiari, CB Jaire Alexander, DB Anthony Johnson Jr., DB Zayne Anderson, G Elgton Jenkins

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, QB Will Grier, CB Jonathan Jones, OL Sidy Sow, OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Jets: RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, OL Wes Schweitzer, LB Zaire Barnes, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams

Colts at Ravens

Colts: CB Darrell Baker Jr., QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly, DT Adetomiwa Adeboware, TE Will Mallory, OL Arlington Hambright, S Isaiah Land

Ravens: WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, CB Marlon Humphrey, C Tyler Linderbaum, T Ronnie Stanley, LB Odafe Oweh, S Marcus Williams

Titans at Browns

Titans: QB Will Levis, WR Colton Dowell, CB Kindle Vildor, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Peter Skoronski, OL Jaelyn Duncan

Browns: CB Greg Newsome II, S Ronnie Hickman, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika, T James Hudson III

Broncos at Dolphins

Broncos: LB Frank Clark, C Alex Forsyth, DE Elijah Garcia, LB Ronnie Perkins, S Justin Simmons, S JL Skinner

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Tyler Kroft, RB Salvon Ahmed, T Kion Smith, CB Cam Smith

Bills at Commanders

Bills: S Damar Hamlin, CB Kaiir Elam, G German Ifedi, T Alec Anderson, DT Poona Ford

Commanders: TE Logan Thomas, DE K.J. Henry, T Trent Scott, G Chris Paul, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley

Falcons at Lions

Falcons: CB Clark Phillips III, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Isaiah Prince, DL Albert Huggins, DL Joe Gaziano, RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Lions: S Kerby Joseph, T Taylor Decker, DL Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB David Montgomery

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: QB Case Keenum, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Denzel Perryman, S Jalen Pitre, DE Derek Rivers, CB Tavierre Thomas, T Laremy Tunsil

Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, WR Parker Washington, WR Elijah Cooks, RB JaMycal Hasty, S Antonio Johnson

Chargers at Vikings

Chargers: CB J.C. Jackson, LB Eric Kendricks, RB Austin Ekeler, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Zack Bailey, DL Christopher Hinton

Vikings: RB Cam Akers, TE Nick Muse, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport, DL Khyiris Tonga