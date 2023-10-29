NFL 2023 Week 8 early inactives: Xavien Howard out for Dolphins

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Dolphins will have cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup for the first time on Sunday, but they will have to wait to team him up with Xavien Howard.

Howard is inactive for their home matchup with the Patriots. It’s the second straight game that Howard has missed due to a groin injury.

As expected, running back Raheem Mostert is active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots: LB Josh Uche, T Vederian Lowe, WR Tyquan Thornton, WR Kayshon Boutte, QB Will Grier, T Calvin Anderson

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, WR Robbie Chosen, S Jevon Holland, QB Skylar Thompson, DT Brandon Pili

Jets at Giants

Jets: DE Carl Lawson, RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Randall Cobb, WR Irv Charles, OL Joe Tippmann, LB Zaire Barnes, DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Giants: RB Deon Jackson, QB Daniel Jones, S Bobby McCain, S Gervarrius Owens, T Evan Neal, T Andrew Thomas, DL Jordon Riley

Jaguars at Steelers

Jaguars: S Andre Cisco, WR Zay Jones, CB Tyson Campbell, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DL Tyler Lacy

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Levi Wallace, T Dylan Cook, NT Breiden Fehoko

Falcons at Titans

Falcons: CB Clark Phillips III, LB Tae Davis, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Albert Huggins, DL Joe Gaziano, P Pat O’Donnell, QB Logan Woodside

Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Roger McCreary, TE Josh Whyle, LB Caleb Murphy, WR Colton Dowell, LB Rashad Weaver, OL Jaelyn Duncan

Texans at Panthers

Texans: WR Robert Woods, TE Brevin Jordan, DT Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum, DE Myjai Sanders, OL Nick Broeker

Panthers: S Vonn Bell, WR Laviska Shenault, S Alex Cook, LB Luiji Viliain, T Ricky Lee, G Brett Toth, G Nash Jensen.

Rams at Cowboys

Rams: OL Rob Havenstein, RB Zach Evans, LB Nick Hampton, OL Zach Thomas, DL Earnest Brown IV

Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, WR Jalen Brooks, RB Deuce Vaughn, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Eric Scott Jr., DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., QB Trey Lance

Vikings at Packers

Vikings: G Ezra Cleveland, LB Brian Asamoah II, RB Kene Nwangwu, TE Nick Muse, T Hakeem Adeniji, CB NaJee Thompson

Packers: WR Malik Heath, CB Robert Rochell, S Zayne Anderson, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones

Saints at Colts

Saints: QB Jake Haener, WR Keith Kirkwood, OL Jame Hurst, TE Jimmy Graham, DE Kyle Phillips

Colts: G Ike Boettger, CB Julius Brents, TE Kylen Granson, DT Eric Johnson II, DE Isaiah Land, RT Braden Smith, CB Ameer Speed

Eagles at Commanders

Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Bradley Roby, LB Patrick Johnson, DT Moro Ojomo, TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Commanders: S Christian Holmes, DE Andre Jones, DE K.J. Henry, T Trent Scott, TE Curtis Hodges, TE Cole Turner, WR Mitchell Tinsley