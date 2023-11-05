NFL 2023 Week 9 early inactives: Matthew Stafford out, Puka Nacua in for Rams

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

It’s going to be the Brett Rypien show at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Reports this weekend said that quarterback Matthew Stafford would be inactive against the Packers because of the right thumb injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and the Rams confirmed them by ruling Stafford out 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Green Bay. Rypien has started three games in his NFL career, but this will be his first start for the Rams.

Dresser Winn was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and will serve as the backup to Rypien.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua will be available as a target for Rypien. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he is active on Sunday.

Rams at Packers

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford, T Rob Havenstein, RB Myles Gaskin, LB Ernest Jones, OL Zach Thomas, DE Earnest Brown

Packers: LB Quay Walker, S Rudy Ford, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones, WR Samori Toure

Seahawks at Ravens

Seahawks: LB Devin Bush, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OL McClendon Curtis, OL Raiqwon O’Neal, DL Myles Adams, OL Anthony Bradford

Ravens: S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses, CB Rock Ya-Sin, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson

Cardinals at Browns

Cardinals: CB Kei’Trel Clark, OL Trystan Colon, RB Emari Demercado, S Qwuantrezz Knight, LB Jesse Luketa, TE Blake Whiteheart, WR Michael Wilson

Browns: CB Greg Newsome II, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR David Bell, DT Siaki Ika, T Leroy Watson, DE Alex Wright

Buccaneers at Texans

Buccaneers: QB John Wolford, RB Sean Tucker, LB Markees Watts, OL Matt Feiler, TE David Wells, DL Logan Hall

Texans: OL Nick Broeker, TE Brevin Jordan, QB Case Keenum, RB Dameon Pierce, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Robert Woods

Bears at Saints

Bears: CB Terell Smith, G Nate Davis, S Jaquan Brisker, QB Justin Fields, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Dominique Robinson

Saints: TE Jimmy Graham, WR Keith Kirkwood, QB Jake Haener, OL Nick Saldiveri, DL Kyle Phillips, LB Ty Summers

Vikings at Falcons

Vikings: T Christian Darrisaw, RB Kene Nwangwu, WR Jalen Nailor, TE Nick Muse, DL Dean Lowry, LB Brian Asamoah, S Lewis Cine

Falcons: WR Drake London, FB Keith Smith, S DeMarcco Hellams, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, DL Joe Gaziano, QB Logan Woodside

Commanders at Patriots

Commanders: WR Curtis Samuel, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, OL Rickey Stromberg, T Alex Akingbulu, G Nolan Laufenberg, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley

Patriots: WR DeVante Parker, T Trent Brown, QB Will Grier, CB Alex Austin, WR Kayshon Boutte, DE Sam Roberts