NFL 2023 Week 9 early inactives: Matthew Stafford out, Puka Nacua in for Rams
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
It’s going to be the Brett Rypien show at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Reports this weekend said that quarterback Matthew Stafford would be inactive against the Packers because of the right thumb injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and the Rams confirmed them by ruling Stafford out 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Green Bay. Rypien has started three games in his NFL career, but this will be his first start for the Rams.
Dresser Winn was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and will serve as the backup to Rypien.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua will be available as a target for Rypien. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he is active on Sunday.
Rams at Packers
Rams: QB Matthew Stafford, T Rob Havenstein, RB Myles Gaskin, LB Ernest Jones, OL Zach Thomas, DE Earnest Brown
Packers: LB Quay Walker, S Rudy Ford, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones, WR Samori Toure
Seahawks at Ravens
Seahawks: LB Devin Bush, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OL McClendon Curtis, OL Raiqwon O’Neal, DL Myles Adams, OL Anthony Bradford
Ravens: S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses, CB Rock Ya-Sin, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson
Cardinals at Browns
Cardinals: CB Kei’Trel Clark, OL Trystan Colon, RB Emari Demercado, S Qwuantrezz Knight, LB Jesse Luketa, TE Blake Whiteheart, WR Michael Wilson
Browns: CB Greg Newsome II, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR David Bell, DT Siaki Ika, T Leroy Watson, DE Alex Wright
Buccaneers at Texans
Buccaneers: QB John Wolford, RB Sean Tucker, LB Markees Watts, OL Matt Feiler, TE David Wells, DL Logan Hall
Texans: OL Nick Broeker, TE Brevin Jordan, QB Case Keenum, RB Dameon Pierce, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Robert Woods
Bears at Saints
Bears: CB Terell Smith, G Nate Davis, S Jaquan Brisker, QB Justin Fields, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Dominique Robinson
Saints: TE Jimmy Graham, WR Keith Kirkwood, QB Jake Haener, OL Nick Saldiveri, DL Kyle Phillips, LB Ty Summers
Vikings at Falcons
Vikings: T Christian Darrisaw, RB Kene Nwangwu, WR Jalen Nailor, TE Nick Muse, DL Dean Lowry, LB Brian Asamoah, S Lewis Cine
Falcons: WR Drake London, FB Keith Smith, S DeMarcco Hellams, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, DL Joe Gaziano, QB Logan Woodside
Commanders at Patriots
Commanders: WR Curtis Samuel, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, OL Rickey Stromberg, T Alex Akingbulu, G Nolan Laufenberg, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley
Patriots: WR DeVante Parker, T Trent Brown, QB Will Grier, CB Alex Austin, WR Kayshon Boutte, DE Sam Roberts