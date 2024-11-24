NFL 2024 Week 12 early inactives: Cowboys without Tyler Smith and Zack Martin
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Cowboys will be without both of their starting guards in Washington on Sunday.
Left guard Tyler Smith was ruled out when the team handed in its list of inactive players 90 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Commanders kicked off. Smith missed two practices this week with ankle and knee injuries before returning for a limited practice on Friday
Right guard Zack Martin was downgraded to out on Saturday. He has ankle and shoulder injuries. T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman will likely get the start at guards for Dallas.
Cowboys at Commanders
Cowboys: G Zack Martin, G Tyler Smith, CB Trevon Diggs, CB Caelen Carson, RB Deuce Vaughn, TE Jake Ferguson, DE Tyrus Wheat
Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, QB Jeff Driskel, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul
Buccaneers at Giants
Buccaneers: T Tristan Wirfs, DB Tykee Smith, CB Tyrek Funderburk, LB Jose Ramirez, TE Devin Culp, DL Earnest Brown
Giants: S Anthony Johnson, CB Tre Hawkins III, G Jake Kubas, DL Jordon Riley, QB Tim Boyle
Chiefs at Panthers
Chiefs: OL C.J. Hanson, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, T Ethan Driskell, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Cameron Thomas
Panthers: WR Jalen Coker, S Jammie Robinson, CB Shemar Bartholomew, LB Thomas Incoom, LB DJ Johnson, OL Jarrett Kingston, DT Jaden Crumedy
Patriots at Dolphins
Patriots: QB Joe Milton, WR K.J. Osborn, DT Jaquelin Roy, G Tyrese Robinson, DE Deatrich Wise, LB Titus Leo
Dolphins: RB Jeff Wilson, CB Ethan Bonner, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer, TE Jack Stoll, WR Dee Eskridge
Titans at Texans
Titans: RB Tyjae Spears, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Leroy Watson, TE David Martin-Robinson
Texans: DT Foley Fatukasi, T Blake Fisher, LB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah, WR Steven Sims
Lions at Colts
Lions: CB Terrion Arnold, G Kayode Awosika, DT Brodric Martin, T Giovanni Manu, OL Colby Sorsdal, LB Al-Quadin Muhammed
Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Anthony Gould, S Darren Hall, DE Isaiah Land, TE Will Mallory, T Bernhard Raimann
Vikings at Bears
Vikings: TE Josh Oliver, CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Dan Feeney, OL Walter Rouse, QB Brett Rypien
Bears: WR Tyler Scott, S Elijah Hicks, DB Ameer Speed, OL Ryan Bates, T Kiran Amegadjie, DE Dominique Robinson