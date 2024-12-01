NFL 2024 Week 13 early inactives: Falcons will have Younghoe Koo against Chargers

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s home game against the Falcons because of a hip injury, so the Falcons added Riley Patterson to the active roster this week. Patterson’s services will not be needed, however.

Koo, who started his career as a member of the Chargers, is active for the game and has not missed a game since the 2020 season.

Seahawks at Jets

Seahawks: QB Jaren Hall, S AJ Finley, CB Nehemiah Pritchett, DE Mike Morris, WR Dareke Young, S Jerrick Reed, LB Trevis Gipson

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley, RB Israel Abanikanda, T Max Mitchell, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, G Jake Hanson, DE Braiden McGregor

Colts at Patriots

Colts: C Tanor Bortolini, WR Josh Downs, WR Ashton Dulin, QB Sam Ehlinger, S Darren Hall, DE Isaiah Land, T Braden Smith

Patriots: G Lester Cotton, DE Titus Leo, LB Marte Mapu, QB Joe Milton, WR K.J. Osborn, G Tyrese Robinson, DT Jaquelin Roy

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: QB Kyle Allen, WR Scotty Miller, RB Jonathan Ward, LB Alex Highsmith, G Max Scharping

Bengals: WR Charlie Jones, WR Trenton Irwin, LB Logan Wilson, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Sheldon Rankins

Chargers at Falcons

Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman, CB Cam Hart, LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Jordan McFadden, QB Easton Stick

Falcons: CB Mike HughesRB Jase McClellan, LB JD Bertrand, K Riley Patterson, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: S Jalen Pitre, WR Xavier Hutchinson, DE Jerry Hughes, LB Jamal Hill, G Nick Broeker, WR Steven Simms, DT Folorunso Fatukasi

Jaguars: RB D’Ernest Johnson, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Javon Foster, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Jordan Jefferson, QB C.J. Beathard

Cardinals at Vikings

Cardinals: TE Travis Vokolek, WR Xavier Weaver, OL Christian Jones, LB Julian Okwara, DL Khyiris Tonga

Vikings: TE Josh Oliver, S Jay Ward, CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Michael Jurgens, G Ed Ingram, QB Brett Rypien

Titans at Commanders

Titans: RB Joshua Kelley, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Leroy Watson, TE David Martin-Robinson

Commanders: QB Jeff Driskel, CB Marshon Lattimore, T Andrew Wylie, LB Dominique Hampton, DL Phidarian Mathis