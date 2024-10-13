NFL 2024 Week 6 early inactives: Anthony Richardson out again
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson is out again for the Colts. Richardson missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with an oblique injury, but he was able to practice this week and reports indicated there was a good chance he would play.
Richardson is inactive, however, and Joe Flacco will get the start again. Richardson will be the emergency quarterback with Sam Ehlinger in the No. 2 role.
As expected, Richardson will have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. available to catch his passes. A report early this week said Pittman would miss multiple weeks with a back injury, but he was able to return to practice on Friday and he is active for Sunday’s game.
Wide receiver Josh Downs (toe) is also active, so running back Jonathan Taylor is the other notable absence on offense for Indy.
Colts at Titans
Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor, QB Anthony Richardson, WR Anthony Gould, CB Kenny Moore II, DE Kwity Paye, T Blake Freeland
Titans: LB Caleb Murphy, LB James Williams, T Jaelyn Duncan, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Thomas Odukoya, DL Keondre Coburn
Texans at Patriots
Texans: G Nick Broeker, CB Kamari Lassiter, FS Jimmie Ward, LB Rashad Weaver, WR Robert Woods
Patriots: WR Javon Baker, LS Joe Cardona, DT Eric Johnson, G Layden Robinson, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Tyquan Thornton
Commanders at Ravens
Commanders: RB Brian Robinson, CB Emmanuel Forbes, QB Jeff Driskel, S Tyler Owens, LB Dominique Hampton, LB Jamin Davis, G Chris Paul
Ravens: LB Adisa Isaac, WR Devontez Walker, C Nick Samac, OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, DT Broderick Washington, LB Malik Harrison
Browns at Eagles
Browns: S Grant Delpit, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, S Ronnie Hickman, C Ethan Pocic, LB Jordan Hicks, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Jamari Thrash
Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, OL Nick Gates, OL Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, DT Byron Young
Cardinals at Packers
Cardinals: K Matt Prater, DB Darren Hall, LB Victor Dimukeje, LB Xavier Thomas, TE Travis Vokolek
Packers: S Kitan Oladapo, DL Brenton Cox Jr., T Andre Dillard, T Travis Glover, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Devonte Wyatt
Buccaneers at Saints
Buccaneers: C Graham Barton, DB Christian Izien, RB Rachaad White, WR Trey Palmer, WR Kameron Johnson, TE Devin Culp
Saints: QB Derek Carr, TE Taysom Hill, LB Pete Werner, RB Kendre Miller, OL Cesar Ruiz, G Lucas Patrick, DT Khristian Boyd