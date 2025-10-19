NFL 2025 Week 7 early inactives: Jalen Carter, Brian O’Neill active for Eagles-Vikings game
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter said he’d be ready to go for the Eagles in Week 7 and that has turned out to be the case.
Carter was listed as questionable to play due to the heel injury that kept him from playing against the Giants in Week 6, but he is active for Sunday’s game in Minnesota. Carter will be trying to help the Eagles avoid a three-game losing streak.
Right tackle Brian O’Neill will be one of the blockers trying to keep Carter from making a mess of things on Sunday. He is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
Raiders at Chiefs
Raiders: RB Zamir White, TE Brock Bowers, WR Jakobi Meyers, G Caleb Rogers, DT J.J. Pegues, DT Tonka Hemingway
Chiefs: CB Kristian Fulton, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, T Josh Simmons, DE Malik Herring
Dolphins at Browns
Dolphins: QB Zach Wilson, DB Elijah Campbell, LB Matthew Judon, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., CB Storm Duck, WR Tahj Washington, DT Zeek Biggers
Browns: CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, RB Raheim Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., T Jack Conklin, TE David Njoku
Patriots at Titans
Patriots: S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Charles Woods, LB Anfernee Jennings, DT Eric Gregory, OL Caedan Wallace, QB Tommy DeVito
Titans: WR Calvin Ridley, CB Samuel Womack, LB Arden Key, OL Blake Hance, T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, WR Bryce Oliver, DL C.J. Ravenell
Saints at Bears
Saints: OL Torricelli Simpkins III, OL Xavier Truss, S Ugo Amadi, CB Rejzohn Wright, CB Isaac Yiadom, DT Jonah Williams
Bears: DT Grady Jarrett, K Cairo Santos, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, G Luke Newman, LB Noah Sewell, WR Jahdae Walker, QB Case Keenum
Eagles at Vikings
Eagles: QB Sam Howell, CB Mac McWilliams, RB A.J. Dillon, OL Drew Kendall, TE Grant Calcaterra
Vikings: LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Kobe King, LB Chaz Chambliss, DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, QB J.J. McCarthy
Panthers at Jets
Panthers: WR Hunter Renfrow, RB DeeJay Dallas, G Damien Lewis, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson, DT Jaden Crumedy
Jets: WR Garrett Wilson, CB Michael Carter II, CB Qwan’tez Stiggers, LB Cam Jones, OL Esa Pole, TE Jelani Woods, DL Tyler Baron