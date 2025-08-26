 Skip navigation
NFL announces 49ers’ Demarcus Robinson is suspended for first three games

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:26 PM

The NFL has officially suspended 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week the suspension was coming, and today the NFL announced it.

Robinson will not be allowed to practice or play during the first three weeks of the season, against the Seahawks, Saints and Cardinals. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, September 22, after the third game of the season.

The suspension comes as a result of a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI after Robinson was pulled over for driving his car at a speed in excess of 100 mph and refused a field sobriety test.