NFL announces $5 million donation to support communities affected by wildfires

The NFL announced a $5 million donation to organizations working to support communities that have been devastated by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area this week.

Contributions from the NFL foundation, individual teams and the ownership groups of the Chargers,Rams, Vikings, and Texans are designed to provide resources to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations.

“We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need.”

In addition to the donation, the Chargers and Rams will be wearing special team-specific LAFD caps and shirts that will be sold to raise more money for relief efforts. Game-worn jerseys and game-used footballs will also be auctioned off and the Rams’ portion of Monday night’s 50/50 raffle for further fundraising.