NFL announces times for Eagles-Commanders, Packers-Bears Week 16 Saturday doubleheader

The NFL has announced kickoff times for the Saturday, Dec. 20 doubleheader featuring the Week 16 matchups between the Eagles and Commanders, along with the Bears and Packers.

Philadelphia at Washington will kick off at 5 p.m. ET. Green Bay at Chicago will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Both matchups will be televised on FOX.

While the Commanders are not in true contention for a postseason spot, the club could potentially play spoiler if the Eagles’ slide continues over the next couple of weeks.

The Packers and Bears will play one another at Lambeau Field this Sunday for their first matchup of the season before squaring off again just under two weeks later. Both contests will have significant consequences for the NFC North and the rest of the conference’s playoff picture.